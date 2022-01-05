WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: District 1 Community Network, Washington State Ferries, Stay Healthy Streets, more…

Thanks to the texter who sent that photo from the Alki seawall, taken during this morning’s high tide – highest predicted high tide of the year, as previewed here. Now on to what else is on the calendar for today/tonight:

GOVERNOR’S PANDEMIC UPDATE: The state’s COVID-19 response is part of what Gov. Jay Inslee will discuss in a media briefing at 2:30 pm. You can watch the livestream on TVW.

‘STAY HEALTHY STREETS’ UPDATE: That’s part of what’s on the agenda for tonight’s joint meeting of the city Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Boards, 6 pm online. The agenda explains how to watch/listen/comment.

WASHINGTON STATE FERRIES COMMUNITY MEETING: Also online at 6 pm, the first of two chances to hear Washington State Ferries updates. Viewing/listening information is in our calendar listing.

DISTRICT 1 COMMUNITY NETWORK: This monthly gathering of West Seattle and South Park community advocates is also online, at 7 pm. Our calendar listing has viewing/listening information.

OPEN MIC: Weekly open mic at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW) – signups start at 7:30 pm.

Event coming up? Email us so we can add to the calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you.