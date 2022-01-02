Seattle’s highest tides of the year due this week

If you’re up before sunrise this Tuesday and Wednesday and on the water or shore, you’ll see the year’s highest predicted high tides – 13.1 feet at 6:57 am Tuesday and 7:38 am Wednesday. After that, high tide won’t reach 13 feet again until Christmas and the day after. One caveat – we could see something higher at some point during the year, because weather conditions can push them above predicted levels (as explained here). You’ll notice on the chart that the new moon is bringing an extreme low tide too – -3.8 feet at 10:29 pm tonight.