West Seattle Transportation Coalition talks buses and ferries, and what else is up for the rest of your Thursday

(Alki Statue of Liberty in Thursday’s sunset glow, by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FOOD FUNDRAISER: Delridge chef Gino Williamson of The Home Skillit is serving up lunch/dinner 2-7 pm today at the 5441 Delridge Way SW service station to continue raising money to open a restaurant in the building next door, as reported here. (Menu, you ask? He emailed us to say, “I am smoking Brisket, I have shrimp and grits, Seattle Dogs, Chicago dogs, Louisiana hot links, and Green stuffed bell peppers. Plus you have to try my Smoke Daddy BBQ Sauce!!!”)

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING: 2:30 pm, hear the latest on the pandemic response (and likely other topics) from Gov. Jay Inslee – here’s where you’ll find the livestream.

LAFAYETTE ELEMENTARY ONLINE OPEN HOUSE: Prospective future families are invited, 3:30 pm. Our calendar listing has info on how to attend.

TALK WITH THE RAPIDRIDE H LINE TEAM: Questions about construction of the future RapidRide H Line? The project team has another round of monthly “office hours” today, 5-6 pm – just drop in by phone or online any time during the hour.

To join online, click this link To join by phone, call: 206-485-0017; Conference ID: 206 834 474# To request interpretation services for these virtual events, please contact us before the meeting via phone, at 206-257-3079, or email us at rapidride@kingcounty.gov

SUPPORTING DEMOCRACY: West Seattle Democratic Women host a democracy-advocacy presentation during their regular online meeting, starting at 6:15 pm. Our calendar listing has meeting details, including info on how to attend.

WEST SEATTLE TRANSPORTATION COALITION: 6:30 pm, WSTC hosts guests from Washington State Ferries, with topics including the Fauntleroy dock/terminal-replacement project, and Metro. Our calendar listing has info on attending by video or phone.

‘MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA’: The new world-premiere play at ArtsWest Playhouse and Gallery (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) officially opens at 7:30 tonight. Read more about it here; buy your tickets here.

