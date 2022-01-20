GRATITUDE: Chef Gino says thanks. Plus, a bit more on his restaurant plan

(WSB photo)

As previewed here, today was the day Chef Gino Williamson of The Home Skillit served up lunch/dinner to the community to help raise money for his plan to open a restaurant. We stopped by for a quick photo before his event wrapped up – he was busy! But he emailed late tonight with this message: “Please thank everyone that came out today and supported. I haven’t felt that good in a long time. It is awesome and reassuring that our community is also a caring community. I’m happy to live here.” He’s raising money for rent and renovations to open Gigi’s Café – named for his daughter – just south of where he was serving food today/tonight, in the building that’s currently the Super 24. (That building has a new owner as of this month.) He has 45 days to amass the funding. If you missed the chance to try his food and support his plan, Chef Gino will be back at 5441 Delridge Way SW to do it again next Thursday (January 27th), 2-7 pm.