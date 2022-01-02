WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: What’s happening post-holiday

(Texted photo – seen at Lincoln Park)

Fairly quiet today as the holiday season ends and the snow moves toward melting – but we have a few notes for today in West Seattle:

CHURCHES: We continue updating the weekly list of West Seattle online church services (with most churches also offering in-person attendance) – see it here.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET RETURNS: 10 am-2 pm, after taking last Sunday off, the WSFM (WSB sponsor) is back. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

DELRIDGE GROCERY CO-OP: First owner-member discount day of the new year, 11 am-3 pm: “Everyone who has paid full or partial ownership shares in the Co-op will receive a 10% discount on all in-store purchases (excluding owner share purchase).” The store is open to non-member shoppers too, at regular prices. (5444 Delridge Way SW)

POP-UP COVID VACCINATION CLINIC: As previewed here – 3-6 pm at Community School of West Seattle (9450 22nd SW), all ages, all doses (1st/2nd/booster), all 3 vaccines. Walk-ins welcome.

SING IT! Karaoke with KJ host and West Seattle legend Loretta at Admiral Pub, 8 pm-1 am. (2306 California SW)

Got something for our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!