That’s a photo from this month’s first pop-up vaccination clinic at the Community School of West Seattle, which reminds us today that they’re having another one this Sunday (January 2nd), open to all. “All doses, all types, 5 years and up, walk-ins welcome,” says Whitney Young of CSWS. It’s set for 3 pm-6 pm Sunday, 9450 22nd SW. Here’s the flyer.