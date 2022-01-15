WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 8 notes

(Foggy Friday photo by Jerry Simmons)

Welcome to the weekend. Here’s what to know as it begins:

TRAFFIC ALERTS: Three of them today:

–Repaving work on SW 106th between 32nd and 106th all weekend

-If you’re going to/from Harbor Island, possible minor traffic impacts on SW Manning and E. Klickitat related to bridge work platform rigging and hoisting

-Rapid Flashing Beacon replacement work along Dumar/Orchard

VACCINATION CLINIC FOR KIDS: 9 am-noon, by appointment, at Neighborhood Naturopathic (5410 California) – check to see if they have any appointments left; contact info’s in our preview.

WAYS OF WHALES: Online workshop presented by Orca Network, 10 am-4 pm. Details and registration info are in our calendar listing.

FREE WEEKLY WRITERS’ GROUP: New participants welcome. 10:30 am – registration link and other details are in our calendar listing.

HEALTH EVENT: COVID vaccinations and other health resources/services on a walk-in basis, 11 am-3 pm at Highland Park Elementary (1012 SW Trenton) – more info in our preview.

WINE TIME: Viscon Cellars‘ (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) tasting room is open 1-6 pm.

ART RECEPTION: It’s time for “Introductions” as Rain City Clay takes over Brace Point Pottery in Arbor Heights, 6-8 pm reception tonight. (4208 SW 100th)

WEST SEATTLE DRAG SHOW: At the Admiral Pub (2306 California SW) with Dolly Madison, 9 pm.

Are we missing anything? Email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!