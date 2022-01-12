VACCINATION: West Seattle clinic for kids this Saturday

Families of 5-to-11-year-olds who are still looking for COVID-19 vaccination opportunities for their kids are invited to one this Saturday morning in West Seattle. 9 am-noon on Saturday (January 15th), Neighborhood Naturopathic (5410 California SW) is hosting a clinic for kids, and they don’t have to be current clinic patients. For those who get their first dose that day, a second-dose clinic is planned 9 am-noon February 5th. For an appointment, and/or if you have questions, call 206-486-8383.