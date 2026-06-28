WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 20+ possibilities!

(Steller’s Jays, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here are highlights from what’s on our West Seattle Event Calendar:

FIELD DAY: Amateur-radio operators’ round-the-clock event on the north side of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus wraps up this morning; here’s our story published Saturday night.

SALE TO HELP NANCY: Starting at 9 am at 2310 Alki SW again today, estate sale to benefit Nancy and kids, forced to move after the recent death of her partner, as explained here.

SUNDAY FUNDAY RUNDAY – ANNIVERSARY PARTY: 10:30 am, Westies Run Club runs from Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) today at a special time, with a 4th anniversary celebration!.=

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: In The Junction, weekly Sunday morning games are happening at The Missing Piece (4707 California SW), 9:30 am.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open every Sunday year-round on California SW between Oregon and Alaska, 10 am-2 pm, now in early-summer produce-and-products season – asparagus, lettuce, greens, microgreens, peppers, mushrooms, cabbage, beans, garlic, fruit (strawberries, cherries, apricots …), more – and many options for baked goods, cheeses, meats, fish, poultry, fresh- and pre-prepared foods, nuts, condiments, pasta …

MASTER GARDENERS AT THE MARKET: If you have a gardening question, you can get an answer from a Master Gardener! Their weekly clinics at the West Seattle Farmers’ Market continue today, 10 am-2 pm. (Look for their booth toward the south end of the market.)

WEEKEND SINGALONG BRUNCH: 10 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), sing to hits of the ’80s, ’90s, ’00s and enjoy a buffet breakfast.

FREE NIA CLASS: Begins at 10:15 am; first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary. (3618 SW Alaska)

TAI CHI AT THE LIBRARY: 10:30 am at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

SPRAYPARK SEASON: Daily splashing at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

ALKI BEACH PRIDE IN SEATTLE PRIDE PARADE: 11 am, the Seattle Pride Parade goes north on 4th Aenue from Westlake to Seattle Center, and Alki Beach Pride co-founder Stacy Bass-Walden will be riding toward the start because of her recent award. (Stacy invited a coalition of community members to walk in the parade with her and asked WSB to be part of it – so we’ll have coverage later today. And if you’re also a West Seattleite in the parade, please let us know!)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool but don’t need/want to, or can’t, buy it? You’ll probably be able to find it at, and borrow it from, the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE RESIST: Regular weekly West Seattle Resist Sunday sign-holding event, 11:30 am-1:30 pm. South of Farmers’ Market. (California SW and SW Alaska)

FEATHER IN THE WIND ART SHOW: Last of three days for the pop-up art show upstairs at Alki Arts (6030 California SW), noon-6 pm.

COLMAN POOL: Noon-7 pm, daily operation continues at the outdoor pool on the shore at Lincoln Park – see the session schedule here. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: You’re welcome this afternoon at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

CLASSIC NOVELS (AND MOVIES) BOOK CLUB: 2:30 pm for chat, 3 pm discussion at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), “Rebecca” is this month’s subject.

‘WISH YOU WERE HERE’: Third matinée performance of ArtsWest‘s new play, 3 pm – online tickets are sold out but you can go to the box office in person before the show to get on the waitlist. (4711 California SW)

THE EVOLVING MAN: 5 pm, group described as “an immersive men’s gathering focused on nervous system regulation, authentic connection, and personal growth” meeting at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska).

TRIVIA AT MR. B’S MEAD CENTER: 5 pm with host Morgue Anne. Free, all ages. (9444 Delridge Way SW)

LISTENING PARTY AT EASY STREET: 5 pm, be at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW) to preview Madonna‘s new album! Free, all ages.

BLACK TEA AT REVELRY ROOM: 7 pm-midnight, late-night tea service with host Jack Sanders, info and RSVP here. (4547 California SW)

UNDERGROUND TRIVIA AT CORNER POCKET: Trivia starts at 7:30 pm – free to play, and you can win prizes! (4302 SW Alaska)

LIVE JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: Music to end the weekend! 8-10 pm, jazz with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

Organizing, or assisting with, an event that we could add to the WSB community calendar – whether one-time or recurring? Please email the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!