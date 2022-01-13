West Seattle, Washington

SATURDAY: All welcome at Highland Park Elementary health event featuring vaccinations and more

January 13, 2022 3:41 pm
This Saturday (January 15th), everyone is welcome at a socially distanced health event at Highland Park Elementary (1012 SW Trenton). HPES says it’s open to all ages. They’re offering COVID-19 vaccinations – 1st, 2nd, or booster shots – plus health screenings (glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, BMI) and mammograms (call 800-756-5437 for an appointment). The health event also offers resources such as ORCA Lift cards and health-insurance signup help. A free food truck will be on site too. The event is scheduled for 11 am-3 pm Saturday; here’s the flyer.

  • Jim January 13, 2022 (4:02 pm)
    The flyer doesn’t say anything first it just says like Covid and when you click on it it’s the flyer to the art walk and has nothing to do with the Covid shots or blood pressure taking 
    Thanks for always posting information about Covid shots and testing in our community and other news!

  • Chad January 13, 2022 (4:10 pm)
    Wrong link for the flyer? 

  • Diane January 13, 2022 (4:13 pm)
    the link for the flyer is just a pic of “coronavirus”

  • Betty January 13, 2022 (4:33 pm)
    Can the flyer be reposted? It’s not opening properly for me. Thanks!

  • Carrie Cornforth January 13, 2022 (5:06 pm)
    Link to flyer just takes me to a coronavirus graphic. 

  • waikikigirl January 13, 2022 (5:06 pm)
    WSB, the here’s the flyer isn’t working, just pop’s up with coronavirus logo…if you can call it that.

  • WSB January 13, 2022 (5:08 pm)
    Flyer fixed, should go to this:
    https://westseattleblog.com/blog/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/Highland-Park-Elementary-flyer.pdf

