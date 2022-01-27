VACCINATIONS: Here are four school clinics in West Seattle where they’re available

Still seeking COVID-19 vaccinations for kids/teens? If they are Seattle Public Schools students, you have options. Out of the WSB inbox this morning, this reminder:

Neighborcare Health has school-based clinics in several West Seattle schools that all offer the COVID-19 vaccine. The clinics are available for ANY Seattle Public Schools student, even if it is not at your school. There is no cost for students.

Please call the following clinics for COVID vaccine appointments for ages 5 years to 11 years:

Highland Park Elementary: 206-455-9025

Roxhill Elementary: 206-452-2660

West Seattle Elementary: 206-548-3164

Please call the following clinic for COVID vaccine appointments for ages 12 to 18 years:

Madison Middle School: 206-933-7842