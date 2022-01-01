ROAD REMINDER: The Big Melt hasn’t started yet

A texter sent that photo from Fairmount Ravine this afternoon and contacted SDOT to suggest this road should be closed. We’re publishing it as a reminder that aside from arterials, streets are still mostly covered in snow/ice and will be for a while longer – significant rain, and above-freezing air, isn’t due in until Sunday pm. SDOT offers this general reminder:

People driving in the city are advised to avoid steep, untreated streets – whether the street has a “road closed” sign or not. If you must drive, please stick to our plowed and treated snow network as much as possible and avoid the steep or challenging areas of the city.