REMINDER: This week’s garbage/recycling plan, plus what to do with Christmas trees

As rain finally melts the snow, finally clearing unplowed roads, here’s a reminder of how city garbage/recycling/yard waste pickup will work this week: Everybody will be on their regular collection day, allowed to set out up to double the usual volume. If your collection day last week was supposed to include recycling, you can put that out too, although Seattle Public Utilities cautions that its contractors “will attempt to collect this ‘off-week’ recycling, if possible, but may not be able to collect all.” As for what to use:

-Extra garbage can be set out in bags or a personal can. -Extra recycling can go out in a cardboard box or paper bag. -Extra compost shouldn’t contain food and can go in a personal can or paper bag.

As for Christmas trees, you have until January 31st – you can “place up to 2 trees or bundled greens next to your food & yard waste cart on each regular collection day throughout the month of January” – with all decorations removed, and the trees cut into sections no more than 4′ long. Or, you can take up to 3 trees, up to 8′ tall, to transfer stations for free all month long – the nearest one is the South Transfer Station at 130 S. Kenyon (here’s how to get there).