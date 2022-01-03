If you’re a Monday customer but your garbage/recycling/yard waste hasn’t been picked up yet …

(Photo by Jeremy Barton)

As shown in our previous story, Waste Management trucks were still having a tough time in some neighborhoods. So here’s an update from Seattle Public Utilities:

Collection contractors attempted residential collections today, Monday January 3, and determined there are still unsafe road conditions in neighborhoods that has delayed some collections. This will have impacts throughout the week and there will be delays in residential garbage, recycling, or food/yard waste pickup for some customers.

Customers should set out their Garbage, Recycling, and Food/Yard Waste on their regular collection day and leave it out the following day if not collected. Friday customers, if missed, should keep their carts out on Saturday. Customers should be sure to have their containers out by 7 a.m. to ensure collection.

Residential customers are permitted to set out double their normal amount of garbage, recycling, and compost this week for no additional charge. This includes recycling collection, even if it’s not your typical week for collection. Contractors will attempt to collect this ‘off-week’ recycling, if possible, but may not be able to collect all. Customers can call 206-684-3000 for additional support if needed.