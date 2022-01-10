PREVIEW: Washington State Ferries’ winter community meetings conclude Tuesday

Reminder that if you want to participate in Washington State Ferries‘ winter community meetings, tomorrow’s your last chance – you can participate in the 1 pm Tuesday meeting. Hot topics for WSF right now range from ongoing schedule reductions to planning for projects like the Fauntleroy dock/terminal replacement. You can also watch the recording of the evening version of the meeting, held last Wednesday – find the link here, same webpage where you can register to be part of tomorrow’s session.