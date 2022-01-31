West Seattle, Washington

31 Monday

42℉

Here’s what’s up in the air in The Junction

January 31, 2022 12:42 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news

West Seattle Junction notes from above:

YEAR-ROUND LIGHTS: No, the workers in the trees along California SW in The Junction today are not trimming them – they’re installing year-round lights, West Seattle Junction Association executive director Chris Mackay tells us.

NEW BANNERS; Someday soon you’ll see another set of workers aloft in The Junction, putting up new banners to replace the faded ones that have been up for several years.

FLOWER BASKETS: Adopted one yet? Some of The Junction’s flower baskets are still awaiting adoption for this year. Individuals, businesses, organizations all welcome. Here’s how to sign up.

Share This

No Replies to "Here's what's up in the air in The Junction"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.