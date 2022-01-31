Here’s what’s up in the air in The Junction

West Seattle Junction notes from above:

YEAR-ROUND LIGHTS: No, the workers in the trees along California SW in The Junction today are not trimming them – they’re installing year-round lights, West Seattle Junction Association executive director Chris Mackay tells us.

NEW BANNERS; Someday soon you’ll see another set of workers aloft in The Junction, putting up new banners to replace the faded ones that have been up for several years.

FLOWER BASKETS: Adopted one yet? Some of The Junction’s flower baskets are still awaiting adoption for this year. Individuals, businesses, organizations all welcome. Here’s how to sign up.