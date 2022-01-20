Alki Community Council, West Seattle Timebank, more for your Thursday

(Seal on driftwood, photographed by Bekah Sandy on Wednesday)

Highlights for the hours ahead:

FOOD FUNDRAISER: Delridge chef Gino Williamson of The Home Skillit is raising money to open a restaurant and serving up lunch/dinner 2-7 pm today at the 5441 Delridge Way SW service station to help make it happen, as previewed here.

LAFAYETTE’S ONLINE OPEN HOUSE: 3:30 pm, prospective families are invited to an online open house for Lafayette Elementary – get the link in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE TIMEBANK: 6:30 pm online, meet the West Seattle Junction Association‘s new executive director and learn about ways to help and be helped via the Timebank. Our calendar listing has info on how to attend.

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: You can attend tonight’s 7 pm meeting either in-person at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) or via Zoom – info on both options, plus the agenda, can be found in our calendar listing.

BINGO: Every-other-Thursday bingo at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), hosted by Richard Moore, 7 pm.