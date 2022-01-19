West Seattle, Washington

19 Wednesday

BIZNOTE: Delridge chef is serving up lunch/dinner Thursday to help realize his dream

January 19, 2022 11:50 am
 |   Delridge | West Seattle news | West Seattle restaurants

The gas station/mini-mart at 5441 Delridge Way SW is where you can get lunch/dinner tomorrow (Thursday, January 20th) and help a chef get closer to making his dream come true. Gino Williamson runs The Home Skillit, catering and selling dinner, from a local commissary kitchen but is working toward his own restaurant – Gigi’s Café, named after his daughter Gianna. To raise money for expenses including renovations and rent, he plans a “community feed” 2-7 pm Thursday. He says he’s been giving to the community, donating meals to people in need (as noted on his flyer for this event and his website), and now he needs a boost.

