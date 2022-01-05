5 notes for the rest of your West Seattle Monday

(Lincoln Park – photo by Theresa Arbow O’Connor)

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead:

NODE MUSIC & PERFORMING ARTS CLASSES BEGIN: As previewed here – you can check with MMPA (nonprofit sibling of WSB sponsor Mode Music Studios) to see if there are still openings.

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING: On their new schedule, the council’s weekly “briefing meeting” is at 2 pm Mondays, with their regular business meeting at 2 pm Tuesdays. Watch live at seattlechannel.org.

COVID TESTING AT DENNY IMS: 4-8 pm weekdays, Seattle Public Schools students, staff, and families are welcome at this walk-in testing site. In the cafeteria (2601 SW Kenyon).

FREE POWER YOGA/PILATES CLASS: 5 pm at Delridge Community Center (4501 Delridge Way SW), ages 16 and up welcome.

TRIVIA X 3: Here are tonight’s three options – 7 pm at Best of Hands (35th/Webster), 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)