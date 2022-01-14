Act, dance, play! Signup time for kids’ winter classes at Mode Music and Performing Arts

Mode Music and Performing Arts in South Delridge has opened registration for winter classes – here’s the announcement:

Mode Music and Performing Arts is a nonprofit organization located in West Seattle that offers educational programs to all children. MMPA provides music, theatre, and dance classes to students of all backgrounds throughout the year. Winter Classes begin January 24th and are available for students to sign up now! These classes all help students to harness their creativity, expand their horizons, and learn something new about music and performing arts. As a COVID-19 safety measure, MMPA will only be accepting students who are fully vaccinated for enrollment at this time.

For more information or to sign up for a class please visit modemusicandperformingarts.org/classes and for interest in private music lessons, please visit modemusicstudios.com.

MMPA Drama Club (one day/time for grades K-3, one day/time for grades 4-6)

This new offering from MMPA is for students who are interested in learning more about the magic of theatre. Together, we will discover what goes on behind the scenes of a stage production, hone our skills as performers, and collaborate on an end-of-season showcase to share what we’ve learned with friends and family! Students will have the opportunity to break down scenes and songs from beloved plays and musicals and work together to write their own original pieces to perform.

Dungeons & Dragons Weekly Campaign (Ages 9-12)

Take a trip into the Forgotten Realms with this class, an introductory exploration of the world’s greatest roleplaying game: Dungeons & Dragons. Students will exercise their imaginations by creating Player Characters, developing their backstories, and navigating through a world of high fantasy and adventure to complete their mission. D&D teaches students valuable social and creative skills like teamwork, collaboration, problem solving, and the artistry of character building. Let the adventure begin!

Broadway Dance Party! (K-5)

Get ready to bust a move at the Broadway Dance Party! In this high-energy dance class, students will learn musical theatre dance routines set to music from hit Broadway shows like Newsies, Matilda, Frozen, and more! The class will learn proper warm-up techniques, important foundations for jazz, ballet, and theatre dance, and best practices for keeping your body healthy and strong while dancing — and we’ll have a great time while doing it! Students will prepare a number of routines to be performed for a limited audience of family and friends on the final day of camp.