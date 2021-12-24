WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: The sight commonly mistaken for an orca

Thanks to Stewart L. for excellent photos of an offshore sight often mistaken for an orca – “sailing” sea lion(s). He photographed these earlier this week, “relaxing in style along the fence line just north of Don Armeni mid-morning. Very close to the shore because of the super high tide, which makes getting photos easier.”

We’ve featured this before, but seldom with this close of a view. As explained by David Hutchinson of Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network in this WSB report from 2019, sea lions raise their flippers to regulate their body temperature.

But if you do think you’re seeing wildlife in distress, not something normal like this, SSMSN is at 206-905-SEAL