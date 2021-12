(Photo by David Hutchinson)

The National Weather Service is out with an official alert for the next wave of snow. It’s a Winter Weather Advisory for 1 am to 7 pm Thursday. They’re anticipating 1″ to 4″ of snow. (For context, the official amount from last weekend was 3 1/2 inches.) The city-specific forecast narrows that down to 2″-3″, and offers the heartening news that the temperature should get back into the 40s by Saturday.