Thanks to Marco for the photos. The open field at Myrtle Reservoir Park was a field of light last night for the candlelight labyrinth set up by the Westside Unitarian Universalist Congregation to mark the winter solstice. WSUU also gathered for singing:

P.S. WSUU is one of the local churches that have sent info for the Christmas Eve services listed in our West Seattle Holiday Guide – not too late to add, westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!