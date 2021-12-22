West Seattle, Washington

23 Thursday

45℉

WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: The glow next door

December 22, 2021 6:57 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Holidays | West Seattle Christmas lights | West Seattle news

Thanks to Monica Zaborac for tonight’s photo. She says this display is at 40th/Charlestown [map], right next to Wyatt‘s house, which was featured here last week. It’s a corner so bright, it was even on the map for this year’s West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor)-organized Christmas Lights Run! Got lights for us to spotlight? Please let us know, with or without photo(s), via westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302 … see this season’s list in the West Seattle Holiday Guide, and scroll through the pics here.

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: The glow next door"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.