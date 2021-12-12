VIDEO: West Seattle Runner’s Christmas Light Run returns

The return of the West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) Christmas Light Run brought out dozens of runners defying the rain tonight. Not a competition – just a few-miles-long fun run to admire decorated homes. First, a group photo:

WSR’s Lori McConnell and Tim McConnell skipped it last year because of the pandemic but like many West Seattle holiday traditions, this one – which dates back to 2009! – returned for 2021.

If you missed it – here’s the route, courtesy of WSR.

P.S. If you’re already pondering the new year’s fitness goals, WSR is again presenting its free Get Fit West Seattle couch-to-half-marathon program starting in January. And you can find out more at an info night this Wednesday (December 15th), 7 pm at the shop (2743 California SW).