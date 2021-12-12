West Seattle, Washington

13 Monday

39℉

VIDEO: West Seattle Runner’s Christmas Light Run returns

December 12, 2021 5:59 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Holidays | West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news | WS & Sports

The return of the West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) Christmas Light Run brought out dozens of runners defying the rain tonight. Not a competition – just a few-miles-long fun run to admire decorated homes. First, a group photo:

WSR’s Lori McConnell and Tim McConnell skipped it last year because of the pandemic but like many West Seattle holiday traditions, this one – which dates back to 2009! – returned for 2021.

If you missed it – here’s the route, courtesy of WSR.

P.S. If you’re already pondering the new year’s fitness goals, WSR is again presenting its free Get Fit West Seattle couch-to-half-marathon program starting in January. And you can find out more at an info night this Wednesday (December 15th), 7 pm at the shop (2743 California SW).

Share This

No Replies to "VIDEO: West Seattle Runner's Christmas Light Run returns"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.