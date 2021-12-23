WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Christmas Day walk

Thanks to Jon Anderson for the woodpecker photo. If you love birds, and will have free time on Christmas afternoon, one of your neighbors is organizing a bird walk in Lincoln Park, 1 pm to 3 pm Saturday. “No experience necessary; all levels of expertise are welcome!” says volunteer naturalist Merle, who sent the announcement. We’re mentioning it in case you miss it among all the holiday info in our calendar. Full details here, including where in the park to meet.