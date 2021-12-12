PANDEMIC UPDATES: Local check-in #22, 12/12/2021

Here’s our weekly update on local pandemic numbers and notes:

KING COUNTY CUMULATIVE NUMBERS (through Friday, since they’re not updated on weekends):

*176.448 cases – 1,900 more than one week ago (6,250 total in West Seattle, up 80)

*8,883 hospitalizations – 55 more than one week ago (259 total from West Seattle, down 1 [data adjustment])

*2,125 people have died – 25 more than one week ago (76 total in West Seattle, up 1)

VACCINATION RATE

(As of three weeks ago, King County started making stats available for ages 5+, so we switched to that stat:)

79.9% of King County residents 5+ have completed their vaccine series – up 1.7% from one week ago

By West Seattle zip code – note that these numbers are still NOT available as 5+, so they reflect 12+:

98106 – 87.4%

98116 – 90.4%

98126 – 82.5%

98136 – 91.9%

98146 – 82.5%

(Find more COVID-related King County stats here)

THE WEEK’S PANDEMIC HEADLINES

Boosters – As of Thursday, our state recommends them for everyone 16 and up.

No kid shots at city’s WS clinic – The city dropped the West Seattle provider that could handle all ages, and is looking for someone who can handle pediatric shots – until then, no kids at the Friday/Saturday clinic.

NEED TO GET TESTED IN WEST SEATTLE?

The UW Medicine testing service in the Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex parking lot (2801 SW Thistle) continues to operate; you can make an appointment here. Meantime, the Curative testing kiosk at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1222 Harbor SW) is also still operating, as is a Curative location at Summit Atlas (35th/Roxbury). In addition, both West Seattle Walgreens stores are offering drive-up testing (35th/Morgan and 16th/Roxbury) – more info here.