WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Leisurely car prowlers, but theft thwarted

Some security videos show criminals working fast. Not the ones in the video Jennifer sent (they drive up :08 in):

ust wanted to share that my car was broken into around 2:41am this morning in Alki, about a block from the Korean BBQ restaurant. Not sure if it may be related to the recent post on 6/6 regarding a car prowler, but I wanted to help alert neighbors to be extra cautious. Thankfully, they were not able to steal the vehicle since I had previously installed the Hyundai ignition cylinder protector.