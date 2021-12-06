West Seattle, Washington

07 Tuesday

VACCINATION: No shots for kids at city’s West Seattle clinic, for now

December 6, 2021 5:37 pm
|      11 COMMENTS
 |   Coronavirus | West Seattle news

Thanks to the reader who told us today that they had received a notice that their child’s vaccine appointment at the city’s West Seattle clinic this weekend was canceled because there was no “pediatric provider.” Instead, they were offered an appointment at the city’s downtown clinic.

This turns out to be related to what we reported last Friday, that Seattle Fire had taken over the clinic from original provider Pliable, which hadn’t reached an agreement with the city for continued operation. At the time the city didn’t mention the resulting gap in pediatric coverage. So after the tip today, we asked Anthony Derrick, the program’s spokesperson in the mayor’s office, what was going on. He responded that “SFD crews are currently not administering the pediatric vaccine because the dosage procedure is different than other vaccines or boosters and would require additional training.” He added, “We are working to identify an alternate provider who can step in to assist with pediatric vaccines at our West Seattle clinic.” The city is still offering pediatric vaccinations at the downtown and Rainier Beach clinics, Derrick says, adding that at the latter, “more appointment slots will be added in the coming days.”

11 Replies to "VACCINATION: No shots for kids at city's West Seattle clinic, for now"

  • Karen December 6, 2021 (6:21 pm)
    Reply

    I am confused by this as I have been trying to sign my daughter up for a booster and she is 18 and I am getting the message that no “pediatric” vaccines are available at this clinic.  Is 18 considered pediatric?  That seems strange considering the fire department gave her her second dose back in May with no problem so why not the booster?

  • Parentwantskidvax December 6, 2021 (6:23 pm)
    Reply

    Just tried and they have no appointments for pediatric clinics at all the city sites.  Hope they are able to alert us when new slots are open. SPS has no slots until January.

  • Lucky parent December 6, 2021 (6:34 pm)
    Reply

    If you need to find a kids dose locally, it might be worth a call to your pediatrician. Swedish was able to do our daughter’s second dose after she got her first at a community clinic (even though they had sent a message saying they didn’t know when they would have pediatric doses available).

  • N December 6, 2021 (6:41 pm)
    Reply

    What a shame.  Obviously we are not privy to why the city couldn’t keep on Pliable but thankful they continue to hold their Sunday clinics – seems to so professional, reliable and an easy spot for the community.  Driving across town seems to be counter productive on many levels if your trying to encourage vaccinations. 

  • Auntie December 6, 2021 (6:42 pm)
    Reply

    Thanks again, City of Seattle. Sure, we can all hop in the car and get downtown in just a few minutes to take care of our kids’ vaccines. The city, once again, is totally ignoring the fact that we are pretty much stuck here on the peninsula unless you want to battle traffic for an hour. Great! Maybe they should have thought of this sooner. Oh, no – it’s Seattle. No planning and West Seattle is a far away wasteland to city planners anyway.

  • ACG December 6, 2021 (6:50 pm)
    Reply

    We got our pediatric dose on Sunday at Pliable’s pop up clinic at the Neighborhood House in HighPoint. It was super easy and smooth. They had boosters available as well. It’s too bad they couldn’t work out an arrangement with the city as working with them was super smooth and simple. I found out about the pop up Sunday clinics here on WSB. They are doing the next two Sundays also. I’ll look for the WSB article link and post it. 

    • Mark B December 6, 2021 (8:40 pm)
      Reply

      Partner just booked a booster for this Sunday, and there are still about 400 slots available. The City-run sites are showing all full. 

  • ACG December 6, 2021 (6:52 pm)
    Reply

    Here is the link to the WSB article about the vaccine clinics being held on Sunday’s by Pliable. Pediatric and boosters are available:https://westseattleblog.com/2021/12/vaccinations-three-sunday-clinics-ahead-in-west-seattle/

  • Tracey December 6, 2021 (7:18 pm)
    Reply

    I don’t understand how it is economically feasible to pay SFD overtime to run vaccine clinics.  A lot of SFD regular shifts require overtime due to a chronic staffing shortage in addition to the overtime that is paid to fulfill their obligations during Kraken and Seahawks games.  If their budget got half the scrutiny of the SPD, we would all be shaking our heads.  Bring back Pliable.

  • neighbr December 6, 2021 (7:30 pm)
    Reply

    Hard to see how perceiving this hiccup and working it out ahead of time isn’t someone’s or even someones job.  

  • pagefive December 6, 2021 (8:32 pm)
    Reply

    It’s unfortunate that the City was unable to come to an agreement with Pliable. They are caring, organized and deeply committed to equity in health care. 
    In addition to Swedish, SeaMar (White Center and SouthPark) and Neighborcare (High Point and some of their school based health centers in West Seattle) might be other, closer options than downtown. While not as close, Kaiser is also open to non-Kaiser patients for COVID vaccines.

