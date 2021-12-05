PANDEMIC UPDATES: Local check-in #21, 12/5/2021

Here’s our first local pandemic roundup in two weeks – last week, Sunday night’s data was short because of the holiday, so we skipped a week..

KING COUNTY CUMULATIVE NUMBERS (through Friday, since they’re not updated on weekends):

*174,548 cases – 3,541 more than two weeks ago (6,170 total in West Seattle, up 128)

*8,828 hospitalizations – 129 more than two weeks ago (260 total from West Seattle, up 3)

*2,100 people have died – 34 more than two weeks ago (75 total in West Seattle, up 1)

VACCINATION RATE

As of two weeks ago, King County started making stats available for ages 5+, so we switched to that stat:

78.2% of King County residents 5+ have completed their vaccine series – up 1.2% from two weeks ago

By West Seattle zip code – note that these numbers are still NOT available as 5+, so they reflect 12+:

98106 – 86.7%

98116 – 90%

98126 – 82.1%

98136 – 91.5%

98146 – 82.2%

(Find more COVID-related King County stats here)

THE WEEK’S PANDEMIC HEADLINES

Variant – King County’s first case with the Omicron variant was announced on Saturday, one of three confirmed in the state. But health officials see no reason to panic, so far.

1st month of younger kids’ vaccinations – The state says 129,000+ kids 5-11 got vaccinated in the first month of eligibility.

City’s West Seattle clinic changes providers – As reported here Friday, the city is using SFD vaccinators at its West Seattle clinic after failing to reach a formal agreement with Pliable, the West Seattle-based service with which it launched the clinic less than a month and a half ago.

NEED TO GET TESTED IN WEST SEATTLE?

The UW Medicine testing service in the Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex parking lot (2801 SW Thistle) continues to operate; you can make an appointment here. Meantime, the Curative testing kiosk at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1222 Harbor SW) is also still operating, as is a Curative location at Summit Atlas (35th/Roxbury). In addition, both West Seattle Walgreens stores are offering drive-up testing (35th/Morgan and 16th/Roxbury) – more info here.