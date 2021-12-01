FOLLOWUP: Alki Beach’s new restroom building finally opens

A short time ago, Seattle Parks workers took down the fence and finally opened the long-complete comfort-station replacement at 57th SW and Alki Avenue SW. We’ve been trying for two weeks to get a status update and were most recently told last night by Parks spokesperson Rachel Schulkin that this was the latest hangup: “We are working on new technology for automatic locking doors to better address onslaught of vandalism currently occurring at restrooms throughout the city’s park system.” Then this morning she sent word that the restroom building (aka comfort station) would open this morning. This comes three months after Parks had told us the new building was “very close to opening,” Before that, there was an estimated opening date in late July, as they awaited structural-steel materials. Construction of the $638,000 three-stall comfort station began in late January, which in turn was about a year behind the original (pre-pandemic) schedule. This building replaced an old two-stall brick building that had accessibility challenges.