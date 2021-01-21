FOLLOWUP: Construction begins for Alki Beach restroom rebuild

Thanks to James for the tip! The fence is up, heavy equipment has arrived, and that means construction is starting for the Alki Beach restroom rebuild along the Alki Trail at 57th SW [map]. It’s been two years since first word of the project, which will replace the two-restroom building with one that incorporates three individually accessed all-gender restrooms that meet ADA requirements. The ~$638,000 project is happening about a year later than the original (pre-pandemic) schedule. Burien-based JEM Contractors is the construction company, and Seattle Parks project manager Kelly Goold tells WSB they’re aiming to be done by early summer.
