FOLLOWUP: New Alki Beach restrooms ‘very close to opening’

While at Alki for the art installation, we noticed the new restroom building (aka “comfort station”) getting painted, so we asked Seattle Parks about the newest estimate for opening. When last we checked on it, the projected opening was late July, but that’s come and gone. Parks’ Kelly Goold says, “Alki is very close to opening – waiting on City Light to reconnect power.” No date set for that yet, but they are hoping for next week. The new restroom building, which will have three stalls, has been under construction for seven months, with delays along the way including material availability.