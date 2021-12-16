DEVELOPMENT: Next round of comments open for mixed-use proposal at 4448 California SW

(Latest “massing” – size/shape – proposal from November Design Review meeting)

Four weeks ago, the mixed-use proposal for 4448 California SW cleared the first round of Design Review. That meant the project team could apply for a land-use permit, and today’s city-circulated Land Use Information Bulletin brought word of that application, which means another comment period has opened. The proposal is for a 7-story, 88-apartment building with ground-floor commercial space and no offstreet parking. Here’s the notice published today, which explains how to comment, by a deadline of December 29th. The project also will have at least one more Design Review meeting (no date yet).