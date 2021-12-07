Celebration of Life planned December 14 for Catherine M. Riddle, 1991-2021

Family and friends will gather next week to celebrate the life of Catherine Mae Riddle. Here’s the remembrance they are sharing:

Catherine “Buggie” Mae Riddle passed away November 23, 2021. She was born on January 20th, 1991 to Greg and Eileen Riddle.

Family and friends will gather for the celebration of life for Catherine on December 14th, from 2 pm-5 pm at the Queen City Yacht Club, 2608 Boyer Ave E., Seattle. COVID-19 vaccination or negative test 72 hours in advance.

Catherine had to overcome several medical issues during the past seven years ranging from end-stage renal disease to two strokes in the last two years. She passed away from a rare condition, Calciphylaxis.

Although she had several health issues that she endured, she always remained in high spirits. When doing dialysis at the kidney center, her nurses nicknamed her “Sunshine” because she was always an easy patient to deal with. The first 2 years she dialyzed in center and for the next 5 years doing home hemo dialysis.

Everyone always had something positive to say about Catherine. She truly made the best out of whatever situation she was involved in and always spoke highly of anyone who walked into her life.

Catherine’s hobbies included online gaming, gifting the most unique and generous presents, and capturing photos of her loved ones. Catherine will always be remembered for her radiating smile, infectious laughter, bubbly personality, strength, and unconditional love. The lights of her life were her nieces and nephews who brought her great joy.

She is survived by her mother Eileen Riddle, sister Kristine Elliott (Ryan), brother Trevor Riddle (Shawna), nieces Reese, Grace, Shae, and Lucy, & nephews Luke, Blake, and Chase.

Catherine is preceded in death by her father Greg Riddle and grandmother Dortha Peterson.

You will always be loved and missed dearly, Buggie.