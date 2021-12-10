BIZNOTE: By and By opens Saturday in West Seattle Junction

(Photo courtesy By and By)

Since we first reported in September on the plan for a skate shop in the ex-Verizon space on the Senior Center of West Seattle‘s ground floor, the name’s been chosen – By and By – and today we have word it’s about to open. Here’s the update from proprietor Tony Croghan, who also owns 35th North on Capitol Hill:

We have been in a mad rush to get the new shop open in order to try and catch some holiday shopping. As I am sure you are aware, getting inventory has been a bit of a challenge in retail but we think we got enough to open up the doors!

(Photo from By and By – some of the local-flavor merch)

We are opening this Saturday 12/11 at 11 am. We have art showing from well-known local artist and designer Sasha Barr. Our hours will be Tuesdays-Saturdays 11 am-7 pm, Sundays 10 am-4 pm, closed on Mondays.

The only thing missing is roller skates, looks like we will not be stocking those until the spring, unfortunately.

We look forward to being a part of the greater West Seattle neighborhood.