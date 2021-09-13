BIZNOTE: Owner of 35th North to open shop in West Seattle Junction

The former Verizon store on the ground floor of the Senior Center of West Seattle building has a new tenant. The owner of the Capitol Hill skate shop 35th North is taking over the space. Tony Croghan tells WSB that this shop will have a different name, TBA, as he wants each of his shops to have its own identity. It’s smaller than the Capitol Hill space but will carry much of the same merchandise – skating equipment, apparel, shoes, etc. He also hopes to include an “art wall” and will participate in the monthly West Seattle Art Walk. Expanding here wasn’t a long-held goal, but when he heard about the space opening, Croghan said, it just made sense. He is a former West Seattle resident, now living in Burien, but often visits because his family still lives on the peninsula. He’s hoping to open the West Seattle shop by December.