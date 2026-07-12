Summer Fest’s final day, temporarily relocated Farmers’ Market, ‘Little STP’ ride, free outdoor Shakespeare, more on our list for your Sunday

For the third and final day, West Seattle Summer Fest is the main event. Here’s the main map:

Festival hours today are 10 am to 5 pm. We’ll be on site in the Info Booth reporting on the festival again today, and that’s also where you’ll find community groups, public agencies, and festival-merch info. Also today at the festival – the West Seattle Farmers’ Market, 10 am-2 pm on California north of Oregon. Here are key links:

Music lineup (one venue today, The Big Dark Corner in front of KeyBank, starting at 10 am)

Vendor lineup

Food and drink info

Kids Zone info

Traffic/transit reminders – California is closed to motor vehicles from Genesee to Edmunds, Oregon is closed between the alleys either side of California, and Alaska is closed between 42nd and 44th. Bus reroutes/stop substitutions are here.

Here’s what’s on the rest of today’s event list, mostly from our West Seattle Event Calendar:

HOW TO CREATE A PARADIGM SHIFT: “Masterclass” event at Dakota Place Park (California/Dakota), 9 am-2 pm.

NO SUNDAY FUNDAY RUNDAY: The Westies Run Club is running from Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) today, 9 am.

‘LITTLE STP RIDE’: The annual tradition, riding from SW Seattle Street to SW Portland Street with West Seattle Bike Connections – meet at 9:15 am at Hamilton Viewpoint Park (1318 Palm SW), info in our calendar listing.

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: In The Junction, weekly Sunday morning games are happening at The Missing Piece (4707 California SW), 9:30 am.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: As noted above, today it’s a block north of its usual spot – on California SW between Oregon and Genesee, 10 am-2 pm, now in summer produce-and-products season.

FREE NIA CLASS: Begins at 10:15 am; first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary. (3618 SW Alaska)

MOON ROOM SALE: Day 3!

Moon Room Summer Fest Sale!

Through Sunday, July 12

15% off In Person & Online

Moon Room (WSB sponsor) is open 11 am-5 pm today at 5902 California SW.

MASTER GARDENERS CLINIC AT WS NURSERY: Today you’ll find them at West Seattle Nursery (5275 California SW; WSB sponsor), 11 am-3 pm.

SPRAYPARK SEASON: Daily splashing at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

MICRODOSING FOR WOMEN: Informational session at 11 am at Nurture Wellbeing (6307 California SW).

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open today! Need a tool but don’t need/want to, or can’t, buy it? You’ll probably be able to find it at, and borrow it from, the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

COLMAN POOL: Noon-7 pm, daily public sessions resume at the outdoor pool on the shore at Lincoln Park – see the schedule here. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

WADING POOLS OPEN TODAY: Forecast is for sunny and 70+ so these two city-run wading pools should be open, both noon-7 pm: Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) and EC Hughes (2805 SW Holden).

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: You’re welcome Sunday afternoons at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

SOCCER: Last regular-season home match for West Seattle Junction FC, vs. Portland Bangers FC, 2 pm, Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

FREE SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: GreenStage is back, today with two Backyard Bard shortened plays, starting at 4 pm at High Point Commons Park (behind 6400 SW Sylvan Way).

BLACK TEA AT REVELRY ROOM: Post-Summer Fest in The Junction – 7 pm-midnight, late-night tea service with host Jack Sanders, info and RSVP here. (4547 California SW)

UNDERGROUND TRIVIA AT CORNER POCKET:Also post-Summer Fest, Q&A in The Junction! Trivia starts at 7:30 pm – free to play, and you can win prizes! (4302 SW Alaska)

LIVE JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: Music to end the weekend, this too is post-Summer Fest in The Junction! 8-10 pm, jazz with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

JUNCTION STREETS REOPEN: This will happen late tonight, after festival breakown is complete.

Organizing, or assisting with, an event that we could add to the WSB community calendar – whether one-time or recurring? Please email the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!