BIZNOTE: West Seattle Junction Verizon store closes

June 1, 2021 3:58 pm
The West Seattle Junction Verizon store (aka Sound Advice) on the street level of the Senior Center of West Seattle building has closed. Proprietor Mike Ellis is retiring, and the Senior Center will be looking for a new tenant. Sound Advice has been in The Junction for more than 30 years, at 4702 California SW until the Junction 47 project forced the move northward nine years ago. Store fixtures are for sale – including display cabinets, file cabinets, and racks – and if you’re interested, you can reach Mike at 206-940-3215.

  • miws June 1, 2021 (4:35 pm)
    In being reminded that this Verizon store is/was Sound Advice, I’m disappointed to hear this. They installed a Christmas gift stereo in my ’67 VW Beetle in the mid-’80s when they were still on the northern/easternmost leg of Fauntleroy. I think I may have had other work done by them, or purchased other stuff. —Mike

  • Sue H June 1, 2021 (4:52 pm)
    I’m sorry to hear this – this store had amazing customer service and was always where I went for help with new phones. I was actually planning on heading over there soon, so especially disappointed. Wishing them all the best!

    • gamerkitty June 1, 2021 (8:30 pm)
      It was the best! I’ve had my display model used phone from Mike for three years going strong. Never been happier with a phone and he gave me a free case that has saved me from many a drop. Just walked by the store other day thinking it might be time to upgrade. Sad to see him go but wishing a happy retirement!

  • L June 1, 2021 (5:27 pm)
    That’s a bummer for the community as he always provided great service and was always helpful if you had a problem with your phone.  Enjoy your retirement!

  • KK June 1, 2021 (5:51 pm)
    NOOOOOOOO!!!! Mike is hands down the most helpful and nicest Verizon business owner. You will be surely missed. Happy for you though and best wishes ❤

  • Kj June 1, 2021 (6:36 pm)
    I always thought of Sound Advice as our neighborhood Apple store. He was so helpful when I had iPhone issues! I’m sorry to see him go, but wish him a very happy retirement. 

