BIZNOTE: West Seattle Junction Verizon store closes

The West Seattle Junction Verizon store (aka Sound Advice) on the street level of the Senior Center of West Seattle building has closed. Proprietor Mike Ellis is retiring, and the Senior Center will be looking for a new tenant. Sound Advice has been in The Junction for more than 30 years, at 4702 California SW until the Junction 47 project forced the move northward nine years ago. Store fixtures are for sale – including display cabinets, file cabinets, and racks – and if you’re interested, you can reach Mike at 206-940-3215.