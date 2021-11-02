You asked, so we asked: What ever happened to 45th/Admiral crossing improvements?

(WSB photo from September 2019)

Two years ago, the city announced that 45th/Admiral crossing improvements had “won” in the Your Voice, Your Choice program – in which people could vote on whether certain small transportation projects would be developed. Jeff emailed us a few days ago to ask why the promised improvements had yet to materialize; concerned community members had been seeking safety improvements there for years before the YVYC vote. So we asked SDOT, which pointed us here, where the plan is recapped as “a new curb bulb on the northeast corner, new curb ramps, new marked crosswalk, and adding a pair of rectangular rapid flashing beacons on the east leg.” As for the construction schedule, spokesperson Ethan Bergerson says it’s expected sometime this fall/winter: “The exact construction schedule is still being determined, and will depend on the weather and crew availability.” The. project (originally proposed for 44th/Admiral) is expected to cost about $120,000.