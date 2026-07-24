West Seattle, Washington

24 Friday

70℉

FOLLOWUP: Hamilton Viewpoint video shoot wrapping up early

July 24, 2026 1:28 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle parks | WS culture/arts

Our photographer went to Hamilton Viewpoint Park for a look at what city notification warned could be a big, loud day of production for the web series “Car Show Rivalry,” potentially restricting park access until early evening. Director Preston Goings told us they’re wrapping up early, likely by 2 pm.

While we were there, they were doing a scene featuring actors, a classic Ford Mustang convertible, and the city skyline.

This is a bootstrapped series – Goings has been releasing episodes via YouTube.

Share This

No Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Hamilton Viewpoint video shoot wrapping up early"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.