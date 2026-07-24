FOLLOWUP: Hamilton Viewpoint video shoot wrapping up early

Our photographer went to Hamilton Viewpoint Park for a look at what city notification warned could be a big, loud day of production for the web series “Car Show Rivalry,” potentially restricting park access until early evening. Director Preston Goings told us they’re wrapping up early, likely by 2 pm.

While we were there, they were doing a scene featuring actors, a classic Ford Mustang convertible, and the city skyline.

This is a bootstrapped series – Goings has been releasing episodes via YouTube.