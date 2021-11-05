VIDEO: West Seattle High School cross-country athletes get sendoff for state

As reported here last weekend, West Seattle High School‘s cross-country athletes are making history this year – the first time an entire WSHS cross-country team has qualified for the state championships. The boys’ team, and two individual girls, will compete at state. So this morning, before heading to the Tri-Cities for the championships, they led a parade – with cheerleaders and the marching band – in the school hallway:

The championships are tomorrow (Saturday, November 6th) at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.