West Seattle, Washington

05 Friday

48℉

VIDEO: West Seattle High School cross-country athletes get sendoff for state

November 5, 2021 10:49 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle schools | WS & Sports

As reported here last weekend, West Seattle High School‘s cross-country athletes are making history this year – the first time an entire WSHS cross-country team has qualified for the state championships. The boys’ team, and two individual girls, will compete at state. So this morning, before heading to the Tri-Cities for the championships, they led a parade – with cheerleaders and the marching band – in the school hallway:

The championships are tomorrow (Saturday, November 6th) at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.

Share This

No Replies to "VIDEO: West Seattle High School cross-country athletes get sendoff for state"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.