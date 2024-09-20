Huling Bowl, WestFest, pool for pups, more for your West Seattle Friday

(Photo by James Tilley: Orange-crowned warbler with blackberries)

Here’s our reminder list of what’s happening in West Seattle and vicinity for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you can always preview what’s coming up beyond same-day):

STAY ‘N’ PLAY RETURNS: Free weekly drop-in indoor play is back at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd), until 11:30 am.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: With fall just days away, season-appropriate plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, now until 3 pm. Plus, until 2:30 pm, while you’re there, you can visit The Otter Pup for coffee, ice cream, and other treats!

LISTENING EVENT WITH FREE PIZZA: Easy Street Records listening event for Father John Misty‘s new music, 1 pm – RSVP here. (4559 California SW)

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM: 1-6 pm, open in the north lot of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

DOG SWIMMING IN ARBOR HEIGHTS: Second-to-last day that your dog is welcome to swim in the Arbor Heights Swim and Tennis Club pool before it’s drained for the offseason. 4-7 pm, $5 per visit. More info in our calendar listing. (11003 31st SW)

VISCON CELLARS: The tasting room/wine bar is open for wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm – at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

FOOTBALL: This year’s crosstown rivalry game, West Seattle HS vs. Chief Sealth IHS in the Huling Bowl, is set for 6 pm at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

WESTFEST: Holy Rosary School‘s fall community festival starts tonight, 6-10 pm. Entertainment, kids’ rides, carnival-style games, food booths, bingo. Entertainment lineup is in our calendar listing. (Behind the school, off 42nd SW between SW Genesee and SW Dakota)

AT KENYON HALL: Signups at 6 pm, music at 6:30 pm, for Kenyon Hall‘s monthly open-mic showcase. (7904 35th SW)

COFFEEHOUSE COMEDY: Midnight Mystery Theater at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm.

AT THE SKYLARK: Emerald City Kings’ Ball festival continues, doors at 7 pm, performances at 8 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

OUTDOOR MOVIE: 7:30 pm “Hugo” at Maarten Park (42nd/Juneau), free, with popcorn!

‘GUARDS AT THE TAJ’: Second weekend for this “dark comedy” at ArtsWest (4711 California SW), 7:30 pm.

MAKE IT LOUD: Tonight’s bands at Southgate Roller Rink are Gaytheist, Old Iron, Benzo. 9 pm doors, $18 cover, $5 skates, 21+. (9646 17th SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Vitamin D! (4547 California SW)

JARAY’S DJ: 9 pm, DJ Buzsy at Jaray’s Lounge (2216 SW Orchard).

