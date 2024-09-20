YOU CAN HELP: New wish list from West Seattle’s only shelter

(WSB file photo)

Volunteers and donations power the Westside Neighbors Shelter in The Triangle, and some of the latter are running low. Here are the items that shelter operator Keith Hughes says are most needed right now:

Granulated Sugar – 5# or 10# bags prefered

Coffee Mate powdered coffee creamer

Ground coffee – 2# / 3# cans – Folgers is fine.

Herbal Tea Bags

Krusteaz Pancake Mix – Family size (5# /10# bags)

Pancake syrup

Cornbread mix

Vegetable oil – plain and simple, nothing fancy

Paper towels

Toilet paper

Kitchen dishwashing soap

Laundry detergent soap pods

8 am-11 am daily is the best time to drop off donations at the shelter at 3618 SW Alaska – the building that also houses the West Seattle Veteran Center and American Legion Post 160.