YOU CAN HELP: New wish list from West Seattle’s only shelter

Volunteers and donations power the Westside Neighbors Shelter in The Triangle, and some of the latter are running low. Here are the items that shelter operator Keith Hughes says are most needed right now:
Granulated Sugar – 5# or 10# bags prefered
Coffee Mate powdered coffee creamer
Ground coffee – 2# / 3# cans – Folgers is fine.
Herbal Tea Bags
Krusteaz Pancake Mix – Family size (5# /10# bags)
Pancake syrup
Cornbread mix
Vegetable oil – plain and simple, nothing fancy
Paper towels
Toilet paper
Kitchen dishwashing soap
Laundry detergent soap pods
8 am-11 am daily is the best time to drop off donations at the shelter at 3618 SW Alaska – the building that also houses the West Seattle Veteran Center and American Legion Post 160.
| 0 COMMENTS