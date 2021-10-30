CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle High School cross-country athletes headed for state

The photo and report are from Erin, after West Seattle High School cross-country athletes – the boys’ varsity team and three varsity girls who qualified individually – competed in the district meet today at Lake Sammamish State Park:

West Seattle HS XC boys Varsity team and 3 individually placed varsity girls ran AMAZING races today at Sea-King District 2 Championships at Lake Sammamish State Park!

Here’s the team members’ names:

Boys: Elliot A, Asher, Tao, Ewan, Dylan, Elliot B, Ethan

Girls: Anika, Sylvie, Jhana.

So proud of all these runners! They all did amazing.

The varsity boys’ team moves on to the state championship meet next Saturday in Pasco, as well as 2 of our girls who qualified (Anika & Sylvie)

Here’s the Team & individual Statistics at links below:

Boys’ Results

Girls Results

Important to note: this is the first time EVER that WSHS varsity cross-country has made it to state championship as a TEAM !!!

Huge thank you to coaches Shelley, Will, Greg and Joe. Thanks to all the athletes, students, parents, friends and family members who showed up to cheer on these amazing athletes today!