WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: 7 notes for tonight

(Saturday evening photo by James Bratsanos)

Here’s what’s happening tonight:

OPEN D&D: Drop-in play at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), 6:30-10 pm.

PIGEON POINT NEIGHBORHOOD COUNCIL: 7 pm online meeting, with this agenda;

Agen Schmitz from Delridge Grocery Coop

Capt Kevin Grossman from the SW Precinct

Mick Shultz from the Port of Seattle

Representatives from Skylink

Viewing/call-in info is in our calendar listing.

MAYORAL CANDIDATES: 7 pm online forum tonight focusing on questions about racial equity – more information, and registration link, are in our calendar listing.

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Two local volleyball matches tonight – Franklin at Chief Sealth International High School (2600 SW Thistle), Cleveland at West Seattle High School (3000 California SW), both with varsity @ 7 pm.

GOOD SOCIETY TRIVIA:Monday Night Trivia at The Good Society Public House (California/Lander).

•Hosted by Jesse of ‘Trivia O Muerte’.

• 7-9 pm

•Teams up to 8 people welcome.

•$2/person entry – winner take all.

•proof of vax or negative test required to be inside/play

QUIZFIX TRIVIA: 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), with prizes.

CITY ATTORNEY & CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES FORUM: The League of Women Voters of Seattle-King County is co-sponsoring an online forum at 7:30 pm with the candidates for City Attorney and for City Council Position 9. More info, including how to watch/listen, is here.

