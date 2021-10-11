WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: 7 notes for tonight

(Saturday evening photo by James Bratsanos)
Here’s what’s happening tonight:
OPEN D&D: Drop-in play at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), 6:30-10 pm.
PIGEON POINT NEIGHBORHOOD COUNCIL: 7 pm online meeting, with this agenda;
Agen Schmitz from Delridge Grocery Coop
Capt Kevin Grossman from the SW Precinct
Mick Shultz from the Port of Seattle
Representatives from Skylink
Viewing/call-in info is in our calendar listing.
MAYORAL CANDIDATES: 7 pm online forum tonight focusing on questions about racial equity – more information, and registration link, are in our calendar listing.
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Two local volleyball matches tonight – Franklin at Chief Sealth International High School (2600 SW Thistle), Cleveland at West Seattle High School (3000 California SW), both with varsity @ 7 pm.
GOOD SOCIETY TRIVIA:Monday Night Trivia at The Good Society Public House (California/Lander).
•Hosted by Jesse of ‘Trivia O Muerte’.
• 7-9 pm
•Teams up to 8 people welcome.
•$2/person entry – winner take all.
•proof of vax or negative test required to be inside/play
QUIZFIX TRIVIA: 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), with prizes.
CITY ATTORNEY & CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES FORUM: The League of Women Voters of Seattle-King County is co-sponsoring an online forum at 7:30 pm with the candidates for City Attorney and for City Council Position 9. More info, including how to watch/listen, is here.
Anything we’re missing today/tonight? Text our hotline at 206-293-6302 – otherwise, email upcoming event info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!
