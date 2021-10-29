WEST SEATTLE FRIDAY: Admiral trick-or-treating, vaccination clinic’s first day, more….

(Photo from Ashley in the 7000 block of 14th SW – one of dozens of displays spotlighted in our Halloween Guide)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Halloween Guide:

VACCINATION CLINIC OPENS: Today is the first day for West Seattle’s new city-sponsored COVID-19 vaccination clinic, at Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW), as announced earlier this week. Walk-ins welcome, appointments too, 11 am-7 pm Fridays, 8:30 am-4:30 pm Saturdays.

DELRIDGE/HIGHLAND PARK STAY HEALTHY STREETS OPINIONS? Share your thoughts with an SDOT team that’ll be tabling 2-4 pm on 11th SW by Highland Park Elementary to listen to your comments and answer questions. The city has proposed a permanent route, as previewed here.

ADMIRAL DISTRICT TRICK OR TREATING: The businesses in The Admiral District have decided to welcome trick-or-treaters this year after all, and it’s happening 3-6 pm today. Look for participating merchants (with this sign) mostly along California and Admiral radiating out from that intersection.

SPOOKY INTERACTIVE ART GALLERY: 5:30-10 pm tonight and tomorrow; you have to text to get the location – the number is in our calendar listing,

NIGHTFALL ORPHANAGE: 7 pm-10 pm, the haunted experience at 2130 Alki SW is open again tonight. Info (and video trailer!) in our calendar listing.

HALLOWEEN BINGO & COSTUME CONTEST: 8 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), with prizes.

LAST DAY FOR HOLIDAY GREENERY FUNDRAISER: Today’s the deadline for orders in Seattle Lutheran High School’s holiday-greenery fundraiser – details and ordering link here.

