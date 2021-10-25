STAY HEALTHY STREETS: 2 chances this week to learn/talk about future of Delridge/Highland Park segments

This week, SDOT plans two Highland Park appearances – online Wednesday, in person Friday – to talk about the potential future of Delridge/Highland Park “Stay Healthy Streets.”

Join us Friday, October 29, to kick off your Halloween and Día de Muertos weekend!

We are evaluating making your Delridge-Highland Park Stay Healthy Street a permanent community feature and need your feedback on ways to create a space that reflects your community values and needs.

Enjoy kids’ activities, giveaways, treats, and more!

Location: Stay Healthy Street on 11th Ave SW, next to Highland Park Elementary (between SW Cloverdale and SW Trenton streets)

Date: Friday, October 29

Time: 2 to 4 PM

Learn more about this Stay Healthy Street on our website.

Proposed permanent route

Above is a map of the proposed permanent route of the Delridge-Highland Park Stay Healthy Street. We hope to see you on Friday, October 29 or hear from you by calling 206-727-3565 or emailing delridgestayhealthystreet@seattle.gov.

We will also be attending the virtual Highland Park Action Coalition meeting on Wednesday, October 27 from 7 to 8:30 PM if a virtual event works better for you.