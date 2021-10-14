EARLY HOLIDAY PLANNING: Seattle Lutheran High School’s greenery fundraiser

It’s mid-October and – not to rush things, but … – the holidays aren’t that far away. Here’s a chance to do some advance planning while supporting a local school. From the WSB inbox:

We are excited to announce our annual Seattle Lutheran High School Parents Association Greenery Fundraiser!

The sale will run through Friday, October 29th, with pickup of paid orders scheduled for Saturday, November 20th.

Please visit form.jotform.com/212747568275164 to place your order today!

Some of the ways your purchase will help support SLHS are by funding teacher grants and Saints Leadership Award scholarships, helping to offset facility grants and continuing education opportunities for staff, as well as funding student-based activities/needs.