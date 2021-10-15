West Seattle, Washington

15 Friday

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car taken by tow truck (update: found)

October 15, 2021 12:39 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

12:38 PM: The report and photo are from Juan:

I had my car stolen yesterday, 10/14, from the parking lot of the Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex at 2600 SW Thistle St (across the street from Chief Sealth HS) around 5:15 pm. The car is a black 2008 Cadillac CTS, Washington license # AHN6141.

The car had been parked in the parking lot next to the temporary COVID testing center for less than 30 minutes before it was stolen. According to a witness, the car was towed away by a white tow truck by an older white male. The car was parked legally and there are no private tow signs in the lot.

Calls to the local tow services (that I could find) had no information on the vehicle being transported or impounded, so I have reported the car stolen to the police.

If you see Juan’s car, call 911.

1:47 PM: Juan says his car was found. It had been “mistakenly towed.”

3 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car taken by tow truck (update: found)"

  • vlt October 15, 2021 (1:25 pm)
    That just sucks!  Hope you find your vehicle!

  • MiniCooper October 15, 2021 (1:28 pm)
    Not to be inconsiderate or uncaring  but any chance it was repossessed?

    • WSB October 15, 2021 (1:34 pm)
      I already asked Juan whether for example the car was a recent purchase – sometimes people wind up caught up in something a previous owner did. Nope, he owned it free and clear and has had it since 2010.

